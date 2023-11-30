Manhattan woman arrested after door beaten with bat, officers assaulted

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars after she allegedly damaged a woman’s door with a baseball bat and assaulted two police officers.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, law enforcement officials were called to the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Rd. in Manhattan with reports of vandalism.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 23-year-old victim who reported a woman she knew had hit her door with a bat. The suspect, later identified as Deborah Cobler, 34, of Manhattan, allegedly caused around $2,000 in damage.

RCPD noted that when two law enforcement officials, ages 40 and 24, attempted to make contact with Cobler, she allegedly assaulted them.

Cobler was eventually apprehended and was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

  • Aggravated assault of law enforcement officials
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Criminal damage to property

As of Thursday, Cobler remains behind bars on a $20,000 bond.

