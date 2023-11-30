Lawrence man found dead after standoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police say one man has died after a standoff that began in the afternoon hours of Nov. 29.

Officers attempted to serve an out-of-town warrant at an apartment in the 1700 BLK of Ohio St.

Just before 6 p.m., they heard a single gunshot come from inside the apartment they were serving the warrant.

Officers backed away from the apartment, established a perimeter, and called for additional assistance.

Nearby apartments were evacuated and a secure perimeter was provided to ensure the safety of everyone in the area.

Officers entered the apartment at 9:30 p.m. and located a dead man inside with a gunshot wound.

No additional details were immediately available, but we will provide information as it becomes available.

