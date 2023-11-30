KDHE announces meetings for public water supply system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced public meetings for the public water supply system lead and copper rule implementation.

KDHE officials stated they are holding meetings to help public water supply systems and their customers learn about the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR). Under the LCRR, public water supply systems are required to prepare and maintain an inventory of publicly and privately owned service line materials. This inventory is to be submitted to KDHE by Oct. 16, 2024.

KDHE officials indicated public water supply system decision makers, operators and public are encouraged to attend to learn more about the inventory requirements and actions that can be taken to reduce lead exposure risks in drinking water.

KDHE officials said piping and plumbing fixtures containing lead are a potential health risk in drinking water. Some homes, those typically built in 1988, may have lead service lines that connect to the public water supply system. Young children, infants and fetuses are particularly vulnerable to lead in drinking water and water used for formula because lead’s physical and behavioral health effects occur at lower exposure levels in children.

KDHE officials indicated staff will review and answer questions on the following topics:

Development of Lead Service Line Inventories

Public Water Supply System Responsibilities

Water System Customer Cooperation Lead Exposure Health Risks from Drinking Water Technical Assistance for Public Water Supply Systems

The meetings will be at the following locations:

Dec. 5

7-8 p.m.

Central Park Pavilion

101 S. Forest

Chanute, KS 66720

Dec. 6

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Lawrence Public Library Auditorium

707 Vermont St.

Lawrence, KS 66044

KDHE officials noted Individuals needing accommodations should contact the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at least five business days before the meeting by phone at (785) 296-5514, fax (785) 559-4258 or TTY 711.

For more information about KDHE’s Lead Service Line Inventory requirements, click HERE.

