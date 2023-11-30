K-State researchers receive $2 million to enhance safety of prescribed burning

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University researchers received a $2 million National Science Foundation grant to develop technology to enhance the safety of prescribed burning.

K-State officials said prescribed burning is when vegetation is intentionally set on fire as a technique to manage the land and natural resources. It offers a variety of benefits, such as replenishing soil nutrients, increasing forage production for livestock and decreasing invasive overgrowth. They also reduce the risk and impact of uncontrolled wildfires by removing built-up vegetation.

K-State officials said prescribed fires also carry safety and environmental concerns. An escaped and reignited fire can cause damage and injuries, and smoke causes air pollution in nearby and downwind communities.

K-State officials said the project, “Smart and Safe Prescribed Burning for Rangeland and Wildland Urban Interface Communities,” connects innovative research in social sciences and engineering to develop technology to support safer burning practices. The project uses data collected through satellite imagery, uncrewed aircraft systems and crowdsensing through landowner partners who conduct prescribed burns to develop the technologies.

K-State officials noted the K-State researchers involved in the multidisciplinary project are Audrey Joslin, associate professor of geography and geospatial sciences in the College of Arts and Sciences; Zifei Liu, assistant professor of biological and agricultural engineering in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering; and Walter Fick, professor of agronomy and extension rangeland management specialist in the College of Agriculture.

K-State officials said the researchers are collaborating with landowners and members of the Eastern Kansas and Gyp Hills Prescribed Burn Associations in the areas of Medicine Lodge and Paola. They are also doing outreach to schools in those communities.

K-State officials indicated Joslin is studying how technology shapes and supports local fire-related land management practices. She is especially interested in how technology plays into landowners’ perceptions of their land and the risks of prescribed burning.

“I hope my research will aid the user-friendliness of the technology we develop so that it meets the needs of communities engaging in prescribed burning,” Joslin said.

K-State officials said Liu is leading the creation of an environmental risk index, a tool that will incorporate quantitative measurements of weather and fuel conditions to help land managers easily identify the best days for burning with minimal smoke and maximum safety.

K-State officials indicated Fick is leading the work with schools to teach students about prescribed burning technology and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math.

K-State officials noted other institutions involved in the project are Georgia State University, the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri. They are working on fire behavior modeling, grassland fuel mapping and hot-spot detection.

“Our long-term goal is to make prescribed burning safer so that land managers in Kansas and beyond will feel capable and comfortable enough to make more use of that beneficial strategy,” Joslin said.

