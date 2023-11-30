K-State adopts international charter for health-promoting universities and colleges

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is advancing its focus on student, faculty, and staff well-being, as well as the health and well-being of communities across Kansas.

The university is adopting the Okanagan Charter, an international charter, which calls upon higher education institutions to strategically embed health into university culture and lead health promotion collaboration and action across all communities served — locally and globally.

“This is an international movement and so K-State has a chance with its current commitments that are really a part of the DNA of this place I think to elevate and to be a part of a global dialogue that moves health as an asset for our human well-being, the settings in which we live, and the planet so this is a cool moment,” said Kathleen Hatch, Morrison Family associate vice president for student well-being.

K-State is the first university in Kansas to formally adopt the charter and the 22nd across the U.S. and is also a member of the U.S. Health Promoting Campuses Network, a group of more than 200 colleges and universities aspiring to transform the health and sustainability of communities by contributing to the well-being of people, places, and the planet.

With finals approaching the university said it will go a long way to helping students succeed.

“This time of year brings great stress in an academic setting and just a challenging time of the year for many too so I think the fact that we committed to this path going forward should help students understand that if they need some help this is a place you can go and seek that for sure,” said Hatch.

Hatch believes that this system is not just making the resources known but thinking of new ways to create a path forward that works for the individual and the system as a whole.

“You know one of the great analogies is that if a frog was sick we would immediately wonder and worry and think about the environment and what’s wrong with the pond and so if we use that in a university setting we will both attend to an individual and we’ll say to ourselves what are the systems, the policies, the settings, where can we make health the default and the first choice,” said Hatch.

“I think the best way to manage out of and to really start to really think how we support students in crisis and in a whole journey is to look at that whole environment and so I there’s just opportunities for us now as a university to bake into our experience every day those little things,” said Hatch.

As its first action under the charter, the university is establishing the new K-State Committee for a Health-Promoting University to be chaired by First Lady Sally Linton. The committee will be charged with conducting an environmental scan to identify current health-promoting activities and institutional opportunities on K-State’s campuses and across the state.

The committee is also expected to promote system-level work that further educates the university community and integrates health into all areas of the university culture and environment. Key performance indicators will also be identified in alignment with the Next-Gen K-State strategic plan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.