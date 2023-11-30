Investigation opened after sexual crimes reported between Manhattan teens

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Manhattan have opened an investigation after alleged sexual crimes between teenagers were reported.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, law enforcement officials opened an investigation into allegations of indecent liberties with a child in Manhattan.

RCPD noted that the victim was a 15-year-old female who had alleged a 16-year-old male she knew had been the perpetrator.

As of Thursday, RCPD did not indicate any arrests had been made and did not release the suspect’s identity.

Due to the nature of the crime, RCPD said no further information would be released.

