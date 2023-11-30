Holiday concert series featuring area high school choirs returns

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition at Topeka’s First Presbyterian Church is back.

The Noon Noels kicked off the holiday season on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Church with a performance from Cornerstone Family Schools’s Deo Gloria choir. The Noon Noels features an area high school musical group performing holiday songs and a brief message from the pastor each Wednesday around noon, with food served before and after each service.

Patrick Yancey, an associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church, says these performances are a moment for the community to gather, connect, and listen to music that will get them into the holiday spirit.

“A little bit of music, a little bit of a message... It’s a wonderful time — lots of fun,” said Yancey. “We are very much tied to this community, and we believe it is part of our mission to reach out to the community and bring people in and connect them. So, we have people in the downtown area, we have neighbors in this area, and we have members of the congregation, all of whom come together and get connected for the Advent season.”

The next two performances will include:

Guests can arrive and eat from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested.

