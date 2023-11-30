Good Kids - Horton FFA students achieve success

Good Kids - Horton FFA students achieve success
By David Oliver
Updated: 21 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four highly honored and skilled FFA students in Horton are being celebrated for special achievements.

Clarrissa Jambold, Carley Hammersmith, Rille Brown and Carlee Brown are FFA stars when it comes to horse evaluation career development.

After winning district and state titles, the young women were able to represent Kansas and compete for a national FFA title in Indianapolis Indiana in early November. They judged horses on their performance and conformation. They also tested their own problem-solving skills in the equine industry.

This Horton FFA team took home silver and competed against teams from across the nation and even Puerto Rico.

We salute them for making Kansas proud, and being ‘Good Kids’.

