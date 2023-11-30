Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Band hits the road with music of the holidays

The 1st Infantry Division Band’s 2023 Holiday Concerts include a show Dec. 6 in Clay Center and three shows Dec. 15-17 in Junction City.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Band is marching into the holiday season with a series of concerts.

Chief Warrant Officer Brian Dorgan visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details on when you can catch their act.

The 1st Infantry Division Band is considered the musical ambassador for the force. The 38-member ensemble represents the 1st Infantry Division for military ceremonies and the communities that support the American Soldier. They perform a variety of musical styles, but their upcoming shows will focus on the spirit of the holiday season.

The 1st Infantry Division Band’s 2023 Holiday Concerts kick off Dec. 6 with a 7 p.m. show at Rex Theatre in Clay Center. They then set up a for a three-day stint at C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City. Shows there are at 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 7 p.m. Dec. 16 and 2 p.m. Dec. 17.

