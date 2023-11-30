Emporia Granada Theatre to welcome Jamie O’Neal for holiday concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Granada Theatre is welcoming Jamie O’Neal for a holiday concert.

Emporia Granada Theatre officials said to celebrate an evening of musical holiday magic as Jamie O’Neal presents her “Spirit & Joy Christmas Tour 2023″ concert performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the historic Emporia Granada Theatre.

Emporia Granada Theatre officials said O’Neal is a Platinum-selling singer and hit songwriter who became a household name in 2001 with #1 singles “There Is No Arizona” and “When I Think About Angels.” O’Neal has earned career accolades, including multiple Grammy nominations, and is an ACM and Billboard Awards winner. This is an enchanting, unique holiday experience.

According to Emporia Granada Theatre, while O’Neal has written most her of her own songs, she has also written songs for notable artists as Reba McEntire, Leanna Rimes and more. Her voice can be heard internationally in major motion pictures, including “All By Myself” for “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Bridget Jones’s Baby.” She was also picked to perform with Carrie Underwood when she needed to perfect duet partner for CMT’s 100 greatest duets with “Does He Love You.”

“Music has the ability to live on forever and be healing to us all and I’m just so excited to have my new music out there plus some of my hits in this fresh new way!” O’Neal said. “We’re finally back out on the road again with new songs and I’m loving getting to see the fans enjoying live music again!”

Tickets for this special Christmas concert are available now. Purchase online at www.emporiagranada.com, over the phone at 620-342-3342, or visit the Emporia Granada Theatre Box Office at 805 Commercial St. during business hours Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

