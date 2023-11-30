Emporia Granada Theatre to welcome Jamie O’Neal for holiday concert

Emporia Granada Theatre presents Jamie O'Neal's "Spirit & Joy Christmas Tour 2023" on...
Emporia Granada Theatre presents Jamie O'Neal's "Spirit & Joy Christmas Tour 2023" on Saturday, Dec. 16.(Emporia Granada Theatre)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Granada Theatre is welcoming Jamie O’Neal for a holiday concert.

Emporia Granada Theatre officials said to celebrate an evening of musical holiday magic as Jamie O’Neal presents her “Spirit & Joy Christmas Tour 2023″ concert performance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the historic Emporia Granada Theatre.

Emporia Granada Theatre officials said O’Neal is a Platinum-selling singer and hit songwriter who became a household name in 2001 with #1 singles “There Is No Arizona” and “When I Think About Angels.” O’Neal has earned career accolades, including multiple Grammy nominations, and is an ACM and Billboard Awards winner. This is an enchanting, unique holiday experience.

According to Emporia Granada Theatre, while O’Neal has written most her of her own songs, she has also written songs for notable artists as Reba McEntire, Leanna Rimes and more. Her voice can be heard internationally in major motion pictures, including “All By Myself” for “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Bridget Jones’s Baby.” She was also picked to perform with Carrie Underwood when she needed to perfect duet partner for CMT’s 100 greatest duets with “Does He Love You.”

“Music has the ability to live on forever and be healing to us all and I’m just so excited to have my new music out there plus some of my hits in this fresh new way!” O’Neal said. “We’re finally back out on the road again with new songs and I’m loving getting to see the fans enjoying live music again!”

Tickets for this special Christmas concert are available now. Purchase online at www.emporiagranada.com, over the phone at 620-342-3342, or visit the Emporia Granada Theatre Box Office at 805 Commercial St. during business hours Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
Steven K. Schuster, 31, of Topeka, and Jasmine L. Brown, 40, of Topeka, were arrested after...
Two arrested after deputies investigate suspicious vehicle in Shawnee County
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the...
Law enforcement asks for assistance to identify man involved in forged check case
One person was transported to a Topeka hospital following a three-vehicle collision Tuesday...
Three-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon near Berryton sends one to hospital

Latest News

Ashton Huffstutler
Second arrest made after 9-year-old shot south of Topeka
FILE
Emporia firefighters rally around one of their own after recent cancer diagnosis
FILE
Investigation opened after sexual crimes reported between Manhattan teens
Markcus Sanders
Search for alleged armed robber continues after child sex crimes suspect found dead