Emporia firefighters rally around one of their own after recent cancer diagnosis

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters in Emporia are rallying around one of their own following his recent cancer diagnosis, which has now threatened his eyesight.

The Emporia Fire Department recently announced that firefighter Greg Rausch was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma earlier in 2023. However, recently a new diagnosis of leptomeningeal disease has created a new barrier in his battle.

Jordan Barr, fellow Emporia Firefighter and GoFundMe creator, said leptomeningeal disease is when cancer cells enter the cerebrospinal fluid and make their way to the brain. This has already caused Rausch to lose most of his eyesight which is not curable. At this point, doctors can only hope to lessen his symptoms.

According to Barr, Rausch has been a firefighter/paramedic for the last 15 years, most of which has been spent in Emporia. He even helped establish the Emporia Fire Department Honor Guard.

Barr noted that Rausch is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments at the University of Kansas Medical Center. A GoFundMe has been created to support Rausch and his family as he continues his battle.

Barr said all funds donated to the GoFundMe will go to Rausch and his family to aid with medical expenses and family travel costs.

The Emporia Fire Department Honor Guard also has created its own fundraiser to help Rausch with the cost of his medical care. Shirts and sweaters with the EFD logo will be offered with all of the proceeds headed to Rausch’s family.

As of 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, the GoFundMe had raised $3,350 of its $25,000 goal.

To reach the Emporia Honor Guard fundraiser, click HERE.

To reach the GoFundMe, click HERE.

