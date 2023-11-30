Downtown Topeka preparing for 28th annual ‘Miracle on Kansas Avenue’ parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ”It’s gonna be one giant celebration this Saturday,” said John Koop, events director for the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Giant Communications is our big sponsor. We have a 50 by 60 foot red carpet that says ‘Miracle on Kansas Avenue’ at 9th & Kansas. We have a great big stage from Parks and Rec this year. We have bleachers for V.I.P. seating. We have Santa coming. We have his real reindeer from the North Pole coming. It just goes on and on and on.”

Saturday’s parade is expected to feature nearly 200 lighted, holiday-themed floats.

The community event will also provide an opportunity to showcase what Downtown Topeka has to offer.

“It gets people down here that might not usually come down to Downtown Topeka and see all the progress that everybody has done,” Koop said.

“We’re very proud of how downtown’s grown and how we’ve been redeveloped over the last few years, said Ashley Gilfillan, president of Downtown Topeka. “A lot of people haven’t been downtown in years. Some of those people haven’t been since pre-Covid. So for them to come down and see what we’ve done, and see how it’s changed is really what we’re all about. Making sure those people are seeing our businesses and keeping those at the forefront when they are shopping.”

Many Topeka businesses will be joining in on the holiday festivities by competing in the 4th annual window-decorating contest.

The Greater Topeka Partnership said it expects between 10,000 - 20,000 people to come out for Saturday’s parade, which will begin at 6:00 p.m. on December 2nd.

