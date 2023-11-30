Downtown Topeka preparing for 28th annual ‘Miracle on Kansas Avenue’ parade

The community event will also provide an opportunity to showcase what Downtown Topeka has to offer.
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ”It’s gonna be one giant celebration this Saturday,” said John Koop, events director for the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Giant Communications is our big sponsor. We have a 50 by 60 foot red carpet that says ‘Miracle on Kansas Avenue’ at 9th & Kansas. We have a great big stage from Parks and Rec this year. We have bleachers for V.I.P. seating. We have Santa coming. We have his real reindeer from the North Pole coming. It just goes on and on and on.”

Saturday’s parade is expected to feature nearly 200 lighted, holiday-themed floats.

The community event will also provide an opportunity to showcase what Downtown Topeka has to offer.

“It gets people down here that might not usually come down to Downtown Topeka and see all the progress that everybody has done,” Koop said.

“We’re very proud of how downtown’s grown and how we’ve been redeveloped over the last few years, said Ashley Gilfillan, president of Downtown Topeka. “A lot of people haven’t been downtown in years. Some of those people haven’t been since pre-Covid. So for them to come down and see what we’ve done, and see how it’s changed is really what we’re all about. Making sure those people are seeing our businesses and keeping those at the forefront when they are shopping.”

Many Topeka businesses will be joining in on the holiday festivities by competing in the 4th annual window-decorating contest.

The Greater Topeka Partnership said it expects between 10,000 - 20,000 people to come out for Saturday’s parade, which will begin at 6:00 p.m. on December 2nd.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Topeka Police confirm they have located a Gunshot victim in the 1500 BLK of SW Topeka Blvd....
Police find victim suffering from gunshot wound early Tuesday in central Topeka
Steven K. Schuster, 31, of Topeka, and Jasmine L. Brown, 40, of Topeka, were arrested after...
Two arrested after deputies investigate suspicious vehicle in Shawnee County
Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle-car collision early Tuesday at S.W. 42nd and Topeka...
One injured in car-motorcycle crash early Tuesday in south Topeka

Latest News

Wednesday’s Child - Jameson
Wednesday’s Child - Jameson
Jameson
Wednesday’s Child - Jameson
McCrite Plaza cuts ribbon on new Memory Care
Saturday’s parade is expected to feature nearly 200 lighted, holiday-themed floats.
Downtown Topeka preparing for 28th annual ‘Miracle on Kansas Avenue’