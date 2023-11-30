Cooler and Wetter the next several days

Back down to winter-like temperatures
13 News Eye on Northeast Kansas
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures were quite a bit warmer across NE Kansas this afternoon, with highs in the average range for late November, around 50 degrees. However, temperatures are expected to come crashing back down as soon as tomorrow.

The mild conditions for Wednesday afternoon were punctuated by warmer temperatures helping to melt snow lingering since last Saturday, as well as provide light southerly winds to counteract the frigid conditions as of late. The temperate late fall air will hang on through the overnight hours, with low temperatures forecast to rise above the freezing mark for the first time all week.

But, tomorrow afternoon will halt any further warming in it’s tracks. We’ll start to warm up to the middle/upper 40s tomorrow early afternoon, but winds will begin to shift out of the north, and we’ll start to see heavier cloud cover develop. By the late evening hours of tomorrow, rain will develop in SE Kansas, moving north through the overnight hours into NE Kansas.

As this rain pushes north, though, cooler temperatures in our region will allow for a mix of some winter precipitation alongside this rain. Expected to be the most widespread in our western communities, snow, sleet and even freezing rain is possible Thursday night. Our southern and eastern areas should see most if not only rain, but we will be closely watching the forecast over the next 36 hours to see if any hazardous conditions are expected. For now, our advice is to stay off the roadways if possible Thursday night, as precipitation may arrive in different forms and may create slippery (or even frozen) conditions along roadways.

Precipitation chances are lower for the rest of the weekend, but not quite at zero. Monday onwards will be drier, but with temperatures still hanging in the middle 40s range with fairly chilly air.

