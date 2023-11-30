Chiefs-Patriots Monday night matchup in December flexed to Sunday afternoon

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles safety Kevin Byard (31) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s not too often that Patrick Mahomes in primetime gets traded out for another matchup. In fact, it’s never happened for a Monday Night Football game — until now.

The NFL announced Thursday afternoon that the Chiefs-Patriots game scheduled for Dec. 18 has been flexed out of the Monday night time slot and will instead be played on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m.

The game will be aired on FOX.

While the Chiefs carry an 8-3 record, the Patriots have ridden the struggle bus to a 2-9 total.

Replacing the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night will be the Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks.

