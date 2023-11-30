Burlingame woman arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop

Judith Mundy
Judith Mundy(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Nov. 30, 2023
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - A Burlingame woman was arrested after methamphetamine was allegedly found in her car during a traffic stop.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle near S. Topeka and W. Santa Fe. Ave. in Burlingame due to a traffic violation.

During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said illegal drugs were allegedly found. As a result, the driver, Judith A. Mundy, 58, of Carbondale was arrested.

Mundy was booked into the Osage Co. Jail on:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

As of Thursday, Mundy remains behind bars.

