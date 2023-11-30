Breadbasket Farmers Market comes in from the cold for holiday season

Breadbasket Farmers Market will be held inside West Ridge Mall 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. December 2, 9, 16, and 23.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A popular farmers market won’t be taking off for the holiday season!

Mary Tyler with Breadbasket Farmers Market visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their move inside West Ridge Mall for the holiday season and winter months.

Tyler said they normally operate in the parking lot outside Furniture Mall, and take a break once the weather turns colder. This year, the mall’s new owners approached them with an offer to keep the market going indoors. Tyler said it’s a win-win, since their vendors appreciate having a place to continue to sell, and the mall is trying to revitalize its offerings.

Breadbasket is a bit different from other farmers markets, Tyler says. She said their vendors only sell good and items that are locally grown, produced or made.

In addition, Breadbasket has a foundation which strives to assist people with food insecurity. Donations have allowed them to provide thousands of dollars in food for people who receive assistance.

Breadbasket Farmers Market will operate 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23; Jan. 13; Feb. 10; and March 9 and 30. They’ll be inside the mall entrance next to Furniture Mall. They expect to move back outdoors for their April market.

Learn about Breadbasket and donate to their foundation at breadbasketfarmersmarket.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Steven K. Schuster, 31, of Topeka, and Jasmine L. Brown, 40, of Topeka, were arrested after...
Two arrested after deputies investigate suspicious vehicle in Shawnee County
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the...
Law enforcement asks for assistance to identify man involved in forged check case
Ashton Huffstutler
Second arrest made after 9-year-old shot south of Topeka

Latest News

The parade will conclude with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony in City Park.
Organizers are getting ready for the Manhattan Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade
Organizers are getting ready for the Manhattan Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade
CW2 Brian Dorgan is conductor of Fort Riley's 1st Infantry Division Band. They have holiday...
Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Band hits the road with music of the holidays
CW2 Brian Dorgan is conductor of Fort Riley's 1st Infantry Division Band. They have holiday...
Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Band hits the road with music of the holidays
Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka Thursday presented $500,000 to the Housing Authority of the...
Topeka bank presents $500K as part of Native American housing initiative