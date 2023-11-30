Breadbasket Farmers Market comes in from the cold for holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A popular farmers market won’t be taking off for the holiday season!

Mary Tyler with Breadbasket Farmers Market visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their move inside West Ridge Mall for the holiday season and winter months.

Tyler said they normally operate in the parking lot outside Furniture Mall, and take a break once the weather turns colder. This year, the mall’s new owners approached them with an offer to keep the market going indoors. Tyler said it’s a win-win, since their vendors appreciate having a place to continue to sell, and the mall is trying to revitalize its offerings.

Breadbasket is a bit different from other farmers markets, Tyler says. She said their vendors only sell good and items that are locally grown, produced or made.

In addition, Breadbasket has a foundation which strives to assist people with food insecurity. Donations have allowed them to provide thousands of dollars in food for people who receive assistance.

Breadbasket Farmers Market will operate 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23; Jan. 13; Feb. 10; and March 9 and 30. They’ll be inside the mall entrance next to Furniture Mall. They expect to move back outdoors for their April market.

Learn about Breadbasket and donate to their foundation at breadbasketfarmersmarket.com.

