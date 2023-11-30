Bipartisan bill to bar TSA from using facial recognition in airports introduced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal bipartisan bill to bar the TSA from using biometric data collected through facial recognition technology at U.S. airports has been introduced.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) announced on Thursday, Nov. 30, that he joined Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), John Kennedy (R- La.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to introduce the bipartisan Traveler Privacy Protection Act.

“I am concerned that we have no clue where this data is going, and thousands of Americans every day are not aware of their option to decline to have their photo taken by a government agency every time they go to the airport,” Sen. Marshall said. “The potential for these images to be used to violate American’s civil liberties is greatly concerning. Our important bipartisan legislation would put a halt to the expansion of this facial recognition program and involve Congress in the future use of it. I’m proud to work with Senators Merkley and Kennedy to protect Americans and force transparency from the TSA.”

Marshall noted that the legislation would empower travelers in the U.S. to control their privacy as facial recognition technology and the collection of facial biometric data by the Transportation Security Administration in airports are barred. The TSA has conducted facial recognition scans on thousands of Americans every day, the largest effort ever to implement a nationwide facial recognition system for domestic travelers.

“The TSA program is a precursor to a full-blown national surveillance state,” Sen. Merkley. “Nothing could be more damaging to our national values of privacy and freedom. No government should be trusted with this power.”

Marshall indicated that this is expected to be among the busiest holiday travel seasons ever. On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, 2.9 million individuals were screened at airports nationwide. Currently, travelers are left without the knowledge they need to opt out of handing their sensitive biometric data over to the government.

“Every day, TSA scans thousands of Americans’ faces without their permission and without making it clear that travelers can opt out of the invasive screening,” said Sen. Kennedy. “The Traveler Privacy Protection Act would protect every American from Big Brother’s intrusion by ending the facial recognition program.”

For decades, Marshall said Americans have flown safely and securely with traditional identification verification methods. Despite outcry over the risks of facial recognition scans, TSA announced its plan to implement facial recognition scans at over 430 U.S. airports within the next several years.

“Passengers should not have to choose between safety and privacy when they travel. Despite our repeated calls for TSA to halt its unacceptable use of facial recognition technologies, the agency has continued to expand its use across the country,” said Sen. Markey. “I am glad to partner with Senators Merkley and Kennedy on the Traveler Privacy Protection Act to halt TSA’s use of this invasive technology. Travelers should be able to fly without checking their right to privacy in alongside their luggage.”

Marshall noted that the Traveler Privacy Protection Act would prevent the TSA from using airports as a site to collect sensitive facial biometric data as it repeals existing authorization for the TSA to do so, ban the TSA from expansions of facial recognition tech and require the TSA to end the program.

