Appeals court reinstates gag order blocking Donald Trump from disparaging court staff at civil fraud trial

FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JENNIFER PELTZ
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court Thursday reinstated a gag order that barred former President Donald Trump from commenting about court personnel after he disparaged a law clerk in his New York civil fraud trial.

The decision from a four-judge panel came two weeks after an individual appellate judge had put the order on hold while the appeals process played out.

The trial judge, Arthur Engoron, imposed the gag order Oct. 3 after Trump posted a derogatory comment about the judge’s law clerk to social media. The post, which included a baseless allegation about the clerk’s personal life, came the second day of the trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit.

James alleges Trump exaggerated his wealth on financial statements used to secure loans and make deals. Trump, a Republican, denies any wrongdoing.

Engoron later fined Trump $15,000 for violating the gag order and expanded it to include his lawyers after they questioned clerk Allison Greenfield’s prominent role on the bench, where she sits alongside the judge, exchanging notes and advising him during testimony.

Trump’s lawyers filed a lawsuit against Engoron that challenged his gag order as an abuse of power. They sued the judge under a state law known as Article 78, which allows lawsuits over some judicial decisions.

