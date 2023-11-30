1 arrested after 2 found injured during early-morning Central Topeka kidnapping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after two victims were found injured during an early-morning kidnapping incident in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, law enforcement officials were called to a home in the 1000 block of SW High Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they heard a loud fight and found two victims inside, both of whom had sustained injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD said the suspect was later identified as Shamelle S. Patterson, 28, of Topeka, who was taken into custody and later arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

2 counts of aggravated battery

2 counts of aggravated assault

Aggravated kidnapping

Criminal possession of a weapon

Probation violation

As of Thursday, Patterson remains behind bars with a $25,000 bond listed for his recent alleged crimes and no bond listed for his probation violation. A court appearance has been set for 2 p.m. on Jan. 18.

