1 arrested after 2 found injured during early-morning Central Topeka kidnapping

Shamelle Patterson
Shamelle Patterson(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after two victims were found injured during an early-morning kidnapping incident in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, law enforcement officials were called to a home in the 1000 block of SW High Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they heard a loud fight and found two victims inside, both of whom had sustained injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD said the suspect was later identified as Shamelle S. Patterson, 28, of Topeka, who was taken into custody and later arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • 2 counts of aggravated battery
  • 2 counts of aggravated assault
  • Aggravated kidnapping
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Probation violation

As of Thursday, Patterson remains behind bars with a $25,000 bond listed for his recent alleged crimes and no bond listed for his probation violation. A court appearance has been set for 2 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
Steven K. Schuster, 31, of Topeka, and Jasmine L. Brown, 40, of Topeka, were arrested after...
Two arrested after deputies investigate suspicious vehicle in Shawnee County
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the...
Law enforcement asks for assistance to identify man involved in forged check case
A Topeka restaurant is just weeks away from celebrating its first anniversary. Since then, it...
Fork in the Road: One-year-old restaurant spreads happiness & good food

Latest News

FILE
Manhattan woman arrested after door beaten with bat, officers assaulted
Firefighters in Emporia are rallying around one of their own following his recent cancer...
Emporia firefighters rally around one of their own after recent cancer diagnosis
Police in Manhattan have opened an investigation after alleged sexual crimes between teenagers...
Investigation opened after sexual crimes reported between Manhattan teens
A Topeka man is behind bars for child sex crimes in Shawnee County.
Topeka man behind bars for child sex crimes in Shawnee County
A second arrest has been made as police continue to investigate the shooting of a 9-year-old...
Second arrest made after 9-year-old shot south of Topeka