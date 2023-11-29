Wednesday forecast: Nicest day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be the ideal day to go for an afternoon walk outside or do anything outside you need to do (maybe putting up Christmas lights) with temperatures at least in the upper 40s although many spots will be able to reach the 50s with light winds. The end of the week storm system will lead to the highest chance of precipitation moving in Thursday night.

Taking Action:

Still monitoring a few slick spots this morning from black ice or refreezing of snowmelt yesterday refreezing overnight. The good news is temperatures remain above freezing tonight however may have patchy fog Thursday morning so reduced visibility could be a factor.

With precipitation moving in Thursday night and possibly lingering into early Friday morning as well as redevelopment of light precipitation Friday afternoon this could mean hazardous roads during the day Friday so something to continue to monitor and prepare for. Make sure you’re checking the forecast through the day tomorrow for updates.

The layer of snow and high clouds moving in by this afternoon could keep highs in the mid-upper 40s in some spots but because temperatures are starting about 5-8 degrees warmer than the past couple mornings, confidence is somewhat high that temperatures will be able to get in the 50s for most spots. After today, the question will be on the storm system to end the week. Specific details are still questionable including snow and possible ice accumulation so keep checking back for updates.

Normal High: 49/Normal Low: 28 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny despite high clouds moving in by this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds W/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 30s in north-central KS with mid to even upper 30s for most spots. South wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Some sun is possible especially in the morning in some spots otherwise it’ll generally be cloudy. There is a low chance of spotty light rain showers south of I-70 in the afternoon but the better chance of more meaningful rainfall holds off until after sunset. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds SW/N 5-10 mph.

The question Thursday night is how far northwest the precipitation will get. Because temperatures will have a higher probability of dropping below freezing northwest of Manhattan, there is a higher probability of winter precipitation vs staying all rain mainly southeast of the turnpike. There’s also a question of temperatures not only at the surface but all the way up to cloud level on cooler air moving in during the day Friday so IF there is redevelopment of precipitation Friday afternoon as some models are now indicating it would likely be snow with temperatures staying steady and remaining in the 30s.

With weak disturbances pushing through the area this weekend can’t rule out a very low chance of precipitation but for the most part it will be dry, it’ll just be clouds that linger with highs warming back in the 40s.

The warming trend continues next week with dry conditions. Thursday’s looking to be the warmest day of the week with highs near if not reaching the 60s!!

