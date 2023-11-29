Veteran’s miniature service horse helps him handle aftermath of war

WYOMING, Mich. (WXMI) - When it comes to your mental health, getting the help you need comes in different forms. For one Michigan man, it comes in the form of a miniature horse.

Iraq War veteran Andrew Hanselman says he has a deep connection with Eli, his miniature service horse under the Americans with Disabilities Act. His choice of service animal has been well-received by some but criticized by others.

“I have this deep connection to him, even when he’s outside just being a horse. It’s like I can feel him because I’m so attached to him emotionally,” Hanselman said.

The unlikely pair can thank the Terminator himself for their relationship.

“Everybody knows Arnold Schwarzenegger. He does little videos, and he has a miniature donkey and a miniature horse,” Hanselman said.

Those videos led to some targeted ads for miniature service horses, which brought Hanselman and Eli together. As a service animal, Eli helps the veteran with his mild traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Since I’ve had him, it’s really helped out, and I can’t say that enough. Eli has really helped me out with my agitation and other issues that I have as a disabled veteran,” Hanselman said.

Most service animals are dogs, but following a revised regulation to the ADA, miniature horses are allowed just about the same protections as canines covered by the law.

Hanselman says bringing Eli out with him, especially to the grocery store, brings a lot of attention – not all of it positive. He says he has received pushback from fellow shoppers and even veterans from time to time.

In addition, only dogs are allowed as service animals on property owned by the Department of Veterans Affairs. It’s a policy Hanselman hopes to change because he says his relationship with Eli is about as close as it gets.

The veteran even carries around extra plastic bags for his beloved miniature horse.

“If he stops on his own, I just glance back, and if his tail raises, I just drop his lead and he just does his business right in the bag,” Hanselman said. “Occasionally, I won’t get it in time, but 9 out of 10 times, I do.”

Hanselman and his wife have another miniature horse, a mare named Hannah, who is still in training as a service animal. Both she and Eli live at the couple’s home, which is equipped for them to be both inside and out, depending on Hanselman’s needs.

The veteran says the idea of having horses living at their home took his wife some getting used to, but she had to admit Eli has had a positive impact in helping her husband heal.

