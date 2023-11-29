VA Caregivers Support partners with Washburn University for resource fair

By Shayndel Jones
Nov. 28, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The VA Eastern Kansas Care System presented the 2023 Annual Caregivers Resource Fair at Washburn University.

This November is known as National Family Caregiver Month, which is a time when the caregivers behind our nation’s veterans are recognized to ensure their veterans have the care they deserve and have the veteran’s wishes in mind.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon, Washburn University hosted this resource fair in partnership with the VA of Eastern Kansas for area caregivers so they know all of the available support services they can access and can learn about other educational opportunities.

”The caregiver should be recognized for the importance of, you know, the role that they play within the veteran’s care and treatment plans,” said Jennifer Molleker, Caregiver Support Program Manager, VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System. “So, we want to make sure that inclusive care for caregivers; they have a voice, they have say, and they are really strong advocates for their veterans.”

Other events at the fair include a “Drums Alive” demonstration and a meditative sound bath experience, where the patient is surrounded by sound waves and vibrations.

