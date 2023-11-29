Pavement construction causes U.S. 24/Meriden road closure

By Shalynn Long
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 24 and Meriden Road are expected to be closed due to pavement construction.

Kansas Department of Transportation announced that starting today November 29, the U.S. 24/Meriden Road intersection and a small portion of Meriden Road North of U.S. 24 in Topeka will be closed while a reconstruction project takes place for about 2 weeks.

Traffic can follow the detour on N.E. 35th Street and Kansas Avenue.

Pavement construction causes U.S. 24/Meriden road closure
