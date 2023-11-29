Two Wichita men indicted on drug trafficking crimes

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wichita men have been indicted on drug trafficking crimes.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas officials said a federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two Wichita men with drug trafficking crimes.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas officials, court documents stated that Omar Cebreros, 42, and Mario Ahumada-Adame, 32, both of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico, were indicted on two counts of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and two counts of possession with intention to distribute methamphetamine.

Investigating the case are the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas noted Assistant U.S. Attorney Larry Fadler is prosecuting the case.

