Topeka Center for Peace and Justice Inc. holds dual discussion panel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Center for Peace and Justice Inc. held their dual discussion on Tuesday regarding the violence in the capital city.

Youth and city leader panels gathered at the Sunflower Foundation from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. to discuss their concerns and ways that they plan to draw the community together, while also tackling the situation head on.

Panelist, Daniel Martin, said a lack of communication between one another only causes the violence to spiral.

“Before there were phones and games — what happened? Well, they used to go out and connect with one another,” said Martin. “Now, since there’s no connection there’s no bonding, and if there’s no bonding I don’t feel anything from you. If you make me mad on social media and we get into it, I have no problem with doing something to you because I don’t have an emotional connection to you.”

Youth panelist from Washburn University, Reshon Moore, said the violence causes concerns amongst him and his peers that want to love the city.

“Unfortunately it’s kind of been engrained in us that violence is part of our community, since I’ve been here at least. So, sirens and gunshots aren’t something that surprises me anymore — I’ve been here long enough,” said Moore. “It really just kind of makes you think about where you are and what you’re doing. It makes you of possibly leaving Topeka, unfortunately.”

13 NEWS’ Melissa Brunner moderated one of the panels and joined in on the discussion.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.