Topeka Area Sports Commission seeks feedback on sports-going habits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Area Sports Commission wants to hear from you as it makes a case for investing in local sports facilities.

Mike Bell is the TASC director. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss the survey they currently have posted.

TASC wants to study the habits of residents who attend sporting events to lay the groundwork for future plans that could bring in more cash for the city.

Bell said the survey is only six questions long and takes less than five minutes to complete. Data collected will be used to better understand sports-related travel habits, expenditures and preferences among Topeka-area residents.

To take the survey, click HERE.

