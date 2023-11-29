Three-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon near Berryton sends one to hospital

By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was transported to a Topeka hospital following a three-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in southeast Shawnee County, authorities said.

The cash was reported at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday at S.E. 53rd and Berryton Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford Explorer was responding emergent and went through a stop sign at S.E. 53rd and Berryton Road.

The patrol said that a 2017 Jeep Wrangler then struck the side of the Explorer.

After the impact, the Explorer collided with a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, the driver of the Grand Caravan, Madison Ann Landsaw, 23, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with possible injuries. The patrol said Landsaw was wearing her seat belt.

A passenger in the Grand Caravan, Ariania Danielle McGinnis, 25, of Topeka, was reported uninjured. The patrol said McGinnis was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Explorer, Isaac Keith Sell, 25, of Topeka, was reported to be uninjured. The patrol said Sell was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Jeep, Wendi Jo Nash, 48, of Berryton, also was reported to be uninjured. The patrol said Nash was wearing her seat belt.

All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene, the patrol said.

