Stormont Vail kicks off holiday season with annual donation, lights ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s officially time for the holidays at Stormont Vail.

The hospital flipped the switch on its holiday lights Tuesday night. They’ll stay on throughout the season.

Stormont Vail also presented food and baby formula collected throughout November to the Topeka Rescue Mission. Clinics in Manhattan, Junction City, and Emporia have also collected donations to organizations in their regions as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.