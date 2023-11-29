Stormont Vail kicks off holiday season with annual donation, lights ceremony

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s officially time for the holidays at Stormont Vail.

The hospital flipped the switch on its holiday lights Tuesday night. They’ll stay on throughout the season.

Stormont Vail also presented food and baby formula collected throughout November to the Topeka Rescue Mission. Clinics in Manhattan, Junction City, and Emporia have also collected donations to organizations in their regions as well.

