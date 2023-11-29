Silver Lake to celebrate Annual Tree Lighting Festivities

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Silver Lake announced they will celebrate its Annual Tree Lighting Festivities from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Police Station Yard located at 100 Beaubein.

The City of Silver Lake officials said the town will transform into a winter wonderland. The occasion begins with the arrival of Santa Claus from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Families can enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., offering a picturesque tour of the festive town.

The City of Silver Lake officials indicated the City Clerk and her kids will be serving hot cocoa. The local Masons will be adding a sweet touch by serving cookies. Thanks to Michel Dental, visitors can indulge in Cashmere Popcorn. Plus, there will be a chance to win a prize basket, courtesy of Michel Dental.

Officials said special photo opportunities will take place to capture the essence of a small-town Christmas and indulge taste buds with mouth-watering treats from food trucks such as Blowin’ Smoke BBQ, Mike’s Mac n’ Cheese and Mama’s Mini Donuts.

Silver Lake officials indicated Mayor Mack will read “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” followed by a performance of Christmas carols by the Silver Lake High School Select Choir. Mayor Mack will illuminate the town with the grant Tree Lighting ceremony, marking the official start of the holiday season.

Silver Lake officials said the community can experience the magic of a Live Nativity hosted from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. by First Baptist Church, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

Guests can also warm up at Dialogue Coffee, a proud local business with Silver Lake High School student employees. Open to support the community, it’s the perfect spot to gather, sip on your favorite brew and make this December one to remember. Join in supporting local businesses and adding a touch of warmth to the holiday season.

The City of Silver Lake officials noted to bring your family, friends and holiday spirit for this small-town Christmas kick-off event.

More information and event updates can be found on the City of Silver Lake Facebook page.

