Senator Hawley threatens to derail defense bill without radiation amendment

By Stetson Miller
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) is threatening to hold up the National Defense Authorization Act if the bill does not include his amendment that would expand compensation for victims of radiation exposure from the federal government’s atomic bomb tests.

“If the House and Senate leadership take this out of the defense bill after it’s passed the Senate, I’m going to do everything I can to kill the defense bill,” said Sen. Hawley.

The amendment would give money to people who were victims of U.S. radiation testing, including those who were downwind from Los Alamos and the Trinity atomic bomb testing sites in New Mexico and for people who were exposed to radioactive waste in Saint Louis’s contaminated Coldwater Creek.

The legislation passed the senate this summer but Senator Hawley is concerned that Congressional leaders could strip the provision from the bill during backdoor sessions.

“If this comes out of a back room and they’ve taken out what we voted for and they’ve taken out support for the people of Missouri, I’m going to do everything I can to kill that bill,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
Topeka Police confirm they have located a Gunshot victim in the 1500 BLK of SW Topeka Blvd....
Police find victim suffering from gunshot wound early Tuesday in central Topeka
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Steven K. Schuster, 31, of Topeka, and Jasmine L. Brown, 40, of Topeka, were arrested after...
Two arrested after deputies investigate suspicious vehicle in Shawnee County
Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle-car collision early Tuesday at S.W. 42nd and Topeka...
One injured in car-motorcycle crash early Tuesday in south Topeka

Latest News

Kay Siebert and Finnley Lucht talk about the Kansas Youth Chorale's Dec. 10 holiday concert.
Kansas Youth Chorale celebrates Season of Singing
Kay Siebert and Finnley Lucht talk about the Kansas Youth Chorale's Dec. 10 holiday concert.
Kansas Youth Chorale celebrates Season of Singing
Shanna Simpson with the Topeka Zoo talks about Zoo Lights, plus the zoo's holiday conservation...
Enjoy Zoo Lights - plus recycle your own Christmas lights - at Topeka Zoo
Shanna Simpson with the Topeka Zoo talks about Zoo Lights, plus the zoo's holiday conservation...
Enjoy Zoo Lights - plus recycle your own Christmas lights - at Topeka Zoo
Mike Bell with the Topeka Area Sports Commission said they continue to gather information...
Topeka Area Sports Commission seeks feedback on sports-going habits