Royals agree to one-year deal with utilityman Garrett Hampson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals agreed to a one-year deal with utilityman Garrett Hampson on Wednesday.

The club agreed to a one-year deal with the former Miami Marlin after a career season in the NL East.

Hampson hit a career-best .276 while playing in 98 games for the Marlins in 2023. In those 98 games, he played shortstop, center field, right field, second base, third base and left field.

The 29-year-old from Long Beach State played the first five seasons of his Major League career with the Colorado Rockies after signing with them as a third-round pick in 2016.

He made an appearance in Game 1 of the 2023 Wild Card round for the Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 2021, Hampson set a Rockies single-season record for infield hits with 21. According to Baseball Savant, Hampson has ranked in the 96th percentile or higher in sprint speed in each of his six MLB seasons.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the contract is worth $2 million.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.