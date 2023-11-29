RCPD searches for two suspects who stole items from JCPenney in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is searching for two unknown suspects who stole multiple items from JCPenney in Manhattan, Kan.

RCPD officials said officers filed a report for the theft around 4:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28 in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, Kan. Officers listed JCPenney as the victim when it was reported two unknown suspects took multiple items from the store.

RCPD officials indicated the estimated total loss associated with this case is about $2,175.

RCPD officials noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.