RCPD reports suspect trespasses into Bluemont Elementary on Monday in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department (RCPD) reported that an unknown suspect trespassed into Bluemont Elementary on Monday, Nov. 27 in Manhattan, Kan.

RCPD officials said officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and trespass around 1:35 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27 in the 700 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, Kan. Officers indicated Bluemont Elementary as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect trespassed into the school and broke a window screen and blinds.

RCPD officials indicated the estimated total loss associated with this case is about $700.

RCPD officials noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

