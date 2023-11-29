RCPD reports five suspects stole fragrance items from Ulta Beauty in Manhattan

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Five suspects stole fragrance items from Ulta Beauty in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department officials said officers filed a report for theft around 8:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28 in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center. Officers listed Ulta Beauty as the victim when they reported that five unknown suspects stole multiple fragrance items from the store.

RCPD officials indicated the total loss associated with this case is about $5,000.

RCPD officials said anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

