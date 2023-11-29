Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fresh off a comeback win after trailing 14-0, the Chiefs’ star signal-caller has racked up another award.

Patrick Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the 10th time he has received that award in his career.

Chiefs Press Conference Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Chris Jones preview Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Mahomes threw for nearly 300 yards (298) and a pair of touchdown passes, leading the Chiefs to a 31-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to the NFL’s release, Mahomes has thrown for two or more touchdowns in 66 games, the most by any player in his first seven seasons.

