PARS Topeka welcomes advocate for fentanyl discussion

Davis founded the non-profit Keepin’ Clean for Coop after her teenage son died from a fentanyl...
Davis founded the non-profit Keepin' Clean for Coop after her teenage son died from a fentanyl overdose. She says more lives are saved the longer the discussion stays alive.(BRYAN GRABAUSKAS | WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The danger of fentanyl was the discussion tonight at the Jayhawk Theatre.

PARS Topeka invited parents and their teens to the Libby Davis-led discussion.

Davis founded the non-profit Keepin’ Clean for Coop after her teenage son died from a fentanyl overdose. She says more lives are saved the longer the discussion stays alive.

“I hope the takeaway is this is a fear every family needs to be aware of,” Davis said. “They need to talk about it at the dinner table, they need to talk about it frequently because our youth are definitely at risk.”

The CDC reports six of every 10 fentanyl pills they’ve tested contained a potentially deadly amount of the drug.

