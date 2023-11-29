No. 5 Kansas fends off Eastern Illinois at home

Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Illinois Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball kept Eastern Illinois at bay on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse, getting by with a 71-63 win.

The Jayhawks led 38-25 at halftime, but the Panthers brought it within a single digit in the final five minutes of game time.

KU managed to rally, and pull ahead to secure the win in the end.

Center Hunter Dickinson led the charge for Kansas, posting a double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Kevin McCullar Jr. followed with 18 points and 5 assists, and K.J. Adams posted 10 points.

Adams’ mother Yvonne, who recently passed away after a fight with cancer, was honored before the game.

The 6-1 Jayhawks will continue their four-game homestand by hosting the reigning National Champions UConn on Friday at 8:00 p.m.

