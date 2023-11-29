McCrite Plaza cuts ribbon on new Memory Care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka senior living facility has expanded its services.

McCrite Plaza held a ribbon cutting for its new Memory Care neighborhood. They say it’s tailored to each resident, providing them with the care they need to maintain as much independence as possible.

McCrite management says it completes its continuum of care and helps meet a dire community need.

“As we started to do research on the additional needs for Memory Care, or additional Memory Cres in Topeka, we found many people were running into a wall when looking for new places because they have waitlists,” Cassidy McCrite said. “There is still a large need in the community, so we are happy to be able to present this.”

McCrite’s Topeka location is located at 1608 SW 37th St.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.