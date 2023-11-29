Law enforcement asks for assistance to identify man involved in forged check case

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man and his vehicle involved in a forged check case.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, Oct. 27, a forged check transaction occurred at Menards located at 515 McCall in Manhattan, Kan. The loss amount is over $1,000. The person of interest is wearing a mask, making identification difficult and lefft in a dark colored flatbed truck that was parked at the back of the parking lot near Panda Express and Bomgaars. The truck had a trailer attached with a silver sedan loaded on the back.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the vehicle pictured in reference to a forged check case. (Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office)

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information si asked to contact Detective Gates at the Sheriff’s Office reference case at 2023-7447 at 785-457-3353, or leave a tip on the Crime Stoppers link.

