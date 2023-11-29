Kansas Youth Chorale celebrates Season of Singing

A Season of Singing by the Kansas Youth Chorale takes place Sunday, Dec. 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of the most talented young voices in the Topeka area are ready to get you in the spirit of the season!

The Kansas Youth Chorale presents its holiday program December 10th. Before they take the stage, singer Finnley Lucht and director Kay Siebert visited Eye on NE Kansas to give a preview of what’s in store.

Finnley is a fifth-grade student at Topeka’s Scott Dual Language Magnet School. This is her second year with the Kansas Youth Chorale. She said she enjoys learning about music and musical presentation, in addition to getting to know people from around the area.

Siebert said 37 singers in grades 4 to 8 make up the group. Their holiday program includes many well-known songs and some more unique arrangements.

A Season of Singing by the Kansas Youth Chorale takes place Sunday, Dec. 10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison. Advance tickets are $8 and are available from any Kansas Youth Choral member or any Community Bank locations. They’re also available for $10 at the door, with children under age 12 getting in free.

More information about the group as well as their spring-time auditions is available at kansasyouthchoraletopeka.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
Topeka Police confirm they have located a Gunshot victim in the 1500 BLK of SW Topeka Blvd....
Police find victim suffering from gunshot wound early Tuesday in central Topeka
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Steven K. Schuster, 31, of Topeka, and Jasmine L. Brown, 40, of Topeka, were arrested after...
Two arrested after deputies investigate suspicious vehicle in Shawnee County
Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle-car collision early Tuesday at S.W. 42nd and Topeka...
One injured in car-motorcycle crash early Tuesday in south Topeka

Latest News

Pavement construction causes U.S. 24/Meriden road closure
Home’s occupants escape early-morning fire on Wednesday in central Topeka
Kay Siebert and Finnley Lucht talk about the Kansas Youth Chorale's Dec. 10 holiday concert.
Kansas Youth Chorale celebrates Season of Singing
Shanna Simpson with the Topeka Zoo talks about Zoo Lights, plus the zoo's holiday conservation...
Enjoy Zoo Lights - plus recycle your own Christmas lights - at Topeka Zoo