Kansas Youth Chorale celebrates Season of Singing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of the most talented young voices in the Topeka area are ready to get you in the spirit of the season!

The Kansas Youth Chorale presents its holiday program December 10th. Before they take the stage, singer Finnley Lucht and director Kay Siebert visited Eye on NE Kansas to give a preview of what’s in store.

Finnley is a fifth-grade student at Topeka’s Scott Dual Language Magnet School. This is her second year with the Kansas Youth Chorale. She said she enjoys learning about music and musical presentation, in addition to getting to know people from around the area.

Siebert said 37 singers in grades 4 to 8 make up the group. Their holiday program includes many well-known songs and some more unique arrangements.

A Season of Singing by the Kansas Youth Chorale takes place Sunday, Dec. 10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison. Advance tickets are $8 and are available from any Kansas Youth Choral member or any Community Bank locations. They’re also available for $10 at the door, with children under age 12 getting in free.

More information about the group as well as their spring-time auditions is available at kansasyouthchoraletopeka.org.

