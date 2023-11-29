K-State secures win over Oral Roberts in overtime

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Dakota State Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball managed to keep Oral Roberts at bay on Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum, pulling ahead in overtime to win 88-78.

Down 72-70, the Golden Eagles managed to tie the game at 72-72 with 0:01 remaining in the second half. Tylor Perry nearly netted a half court launch in the final second, but it didn’t fall, sending it to overtime.

From there, the Wildcats got back in control, and secured the win in the end, thanks to a standout overtime performance by Perry.

Forward Arthur Kaluma came off the bench to lead the Wildcats with 20 points, also adding 8 rebounds. Perry also posted 20 points and 6 assists. Cam Carter impressed as well with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats are now 5-2 on the season, and won their 13th consecutive non-conference home game. Jerome Tang remains perfect in overtime games this season.

K-State will be back at home next, hosting North Alabama for game three of a four game homestand on Saturday, December 2nd at 1:00 p.m.

