K-State’s Will Lee enters transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Standout Kansas State cornerback Will Lee III has entered the transfer portal.

The Kirkwood, MO native’s decision was announced via Twitter on Tuesday. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Kansas State Cornerback Will Lee III tells me he plans to enter the Transfer Portal



The 6’3, 185 lb CB from Kirkwood, MO had 32 Solo Tackles, 6 Pass Deflections, 2 Ints, 1 FF, & 0 TD’s allowed this season for the Wildcats 👀



Will have 2 years of eligibility left pic.twitter.com/J7FuJMadcL — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) November 28, 2023

In 2023, he totaled 32 solo tackles, 6 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble for the Wildcats.

He is joined in the portal so far by QB Will Howard, QB Jake Rubley, QB Adryan Lara, RB Treshaun Ward, and WR Shane Porter.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.