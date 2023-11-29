K-State’s Will Lee enters transfer portal
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Standout Kansas State cornerback Will Lee III has entered the transfer portal.
The Kirkwood, MO native’s decision was announced via Twitter on Tuesday. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
In 2023, he totaled 32 solo tackles, 6 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble for the Wildcats.
He is joined in the portal so far by QB Will Howard, QB Jake Rubley, QB Adryan Lara, RB Treshaun Ward, and WR Shane Porter.
