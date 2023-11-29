K-State’s Will Lee enters transfer portal

Kansas State cornerback Will Lee III (8) and teammates celebrate a fumble recovery against...
Kansas State cornerback Will Lee III (8) and teammates celebrate a fumble recovery against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Standout Kansas State cornerback Will Lee III has entered the transfer portal.

The Kirkwood, MO native’s decision was announced via Twitter on Tuesday. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

In 2023, he totaled 32 solo tackles, 6 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble for the Wildcats.

He is joined in the portal so far by QB Will Howard, QB Jake Rubley, QB Adryan Lara, RB Treshaun Ward, and WR Shane Porter.

