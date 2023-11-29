Jayhawks, Wildcats well represented for All-Big 12 Honors

IRVING, TX. (WIBW) - Two standouts took home big individual awards including K-State senior Cooper Beebe and KU sophomore Austin Booker.

Beebe was named Offensive Lineman of the Year for the second straight season and Booker was named the Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

First Team:

KU’s Austin Booker (DL)

KU’s Cobee Bryant (DB)

KU’s Dominick Puni (OL)

K-State’s Ben Sinnott (FB)

K-State’s Cooper Beebe (OL)

Second Team:

KU’s Devin Neal (RB)

KU’s Kenny Logan Jr. (DB)

K-State’s Will Howard (QB)

K-State’s Khalid Duke (DL)

K-State’s Austin Moore (LB)

K-State’s Kobe Savage (DB)

Honorable Mention:

KU’s Lawrence Arnold (WR)

KU’s Jason Bean (QB)

KU’s Austin Booker (DLoY)

KU’s Mello Dotson (DB)

KU’s Mason Fairchild (TE)

KU’s Devin Neal (OPoY)

KU’s Mike Novitsky (OL)

KU’s Dominick Puni (OLoY)

KU’s Jereme Robinson (DL)

K-State’s Jack Blumer (P),

K-State’s Phillip Brooks (WR, KR/PR),

K-State’s Khalid Duke (Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year),

K-State’s DJ Giddens (RB),

K-State’s Hayden Gillum (OL),

K-State’s Will Howard (Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year),

K-State’s Avery Johnson (Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year),

K-State’s Will Lee III (DB),

K-State’s KT Leveston (OL),

K-State’s Austin Moore (Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year),

K-State’s Brendan Mott (DL),

K-State’s Jacob Parrish (DB),

K-State’s Seth Porter (Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year),

K-State’s Desmond Purnell (LB),

K-State’s Austin Romaine (Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year),

K-State’s Uso Seumalo (DL),

K-State’s Marques Sigle (DB, Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year),

K-State’s Chris Tennant (PK),

K-State’s Treshaun Ward (RB, Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year),

K-State’s Carver Willis (OL).

This marks the fourth time in Big 12 history that Kansas has had at least three All-Big 12 First Team selections, including the first since 2018. It’s also the most All-Big 12 honorees since 2016, when Kansas also had 11 players selected to the teams.

K-State’s 30 total selections ranked second in the conference behind Texas (34) and ahead of Texas Tech (28), Oklahoma (27) and Oklahoma State (26).

Several Wildcats and Jayhawks received votes for individual awards listed above.

Both KU and K-State will find out its bowl destinations on Sunday

