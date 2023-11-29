Fork in the Road: One-year-old restaurant spreads happiness & good food

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka restaurant is just weeks away from celebrating its first anniversary. Since then, it has tried to welcome every customer into the family.

Jorge’s Cantina and Mexican Restaurant opened on Dec. 19, 2022, with two goals in mind: serving good food and making the restaurant a happy and fun place to be and work. 13 NEWS saw several instances of when a customer walks through the front door, they are greeted with open arms by the owner, Jorge Rodriguez, and his staff with a cheerful “Eyyyyyyyy!”

“Jorge! He is the best. He really is,” said Tammy Wynkoop, a regular customer of Jorge’s. “He is amazing, and he welcomes you like you are part of the family.”

“Initially, I used to be a part owner of another company here in town, another Mexican restaurant in town, and over the years,” said owner Jorge Rodriguez. “You know, I like people, and people love me. And I [decided] to do my own thing. You know, it has been a lot of hard work. Obviously, without my people, without my kids and my family here, I am nobody.”

Jorge’s “right-hand man” and manager of Jorge’s Cantina, Jordon Honn, says the food is incredible.

“My personal favorite is the Pollo Acapulco. So, you have a nice grilled chicken breast. You throw some yellow peppers in there, some mushrooms — you throw it all on the grill. Get it all nice and charred up with extra flavor on there, and then they throw it on a skillet, and they smother it all with cheese dip like liquid gold. Got rice and beans, guacamole salad on the side, throw some tortillas with it, and it just... chef’s kiss.”

Honn also recommends that customers try the Burrito California, the Burrito Loco, and the Guacamole Mexicano.

“We take fresh, cut-up avocados, and we dice those up. We throw some pico in there, get some fried jalapenos, as well, [and] throw some lime juice on top. I like to add grilled chicken sometimes, throw a little ranchero sauce on top of that, and mix it. Stuff’s really good.”

On Jorge’s Cantina’s Facebook page, the restaurant will even host a celebration for its anniversary on Friday, Dec. 22, with specials, a contest, and some raffles.

Jorge’s can be spotted at 837 SW Fairlawn Rd. The restaurant hours are from:

Tuesday - Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.