Enjoy Zoo Lights - plus recycle your own Christmas lights - at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is decked out for the holidays!

You’re invited to visit Zoo Lights, then consider coming back with your own lights and trees.

Shanna Simpson with the zoo visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain.

Shanna said Zoo Lights is bigger than ever this year, with displays encompassing the entire zoo facility. She said people concerned Santa couldn’t attend this year should be aware he’s moved into the Big Gage Shelter House so that he and Mrs. Claus can stay a bit warmer during their nightly visits.

Shanna also shared details of the zoo’s Christmas light recycling program. She said people can bring their strings of old, unused lights to the zoo and drop them in a bin in front of the zoo’s entrance. She said participating the program is part of the zoo’s mission of conservation.

Once Christmas is over, people are invited to bring their live Christmas trees to the zoo. Remove all the lights, decorations and tinsel, and the zoo will give them to animals for enrichment activities. Shanna shared that the tigers like to shred them into beds, while the elephants eat parts of them! She said putting your old tree to use at a place like the zoo is better than simply tossing it in a landfill.

Zoo Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30 at the Topeka Zoo. Get tickets at https://topekazoo.org/.

