Emporia State soccer faces sanctions during NCAA Tournament run

Emporia State soccer wins MIAA Tournament Championshi(Emporia State Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State soccer will be without its head coach, and several players will have limited playing time, as the Hornets continue their 2023 NCAA Tournament run.

The sanctions come as a result of violations to policies and the student code of conduct outlined in the Emporia State Athletics Student-Athlete Handbook.

Emporia State did not state how many members of the team would face the sanctions, but those involved will face limited playing time in the game(s) ahead of them.

Head coach Bryan Sailer has been placed on administrative leave and will not be joining the team on their trip to Ohio, where they’ll face Washburn in the tournament’s third round.

Assistant coach Chloe Marquez will serve as interim head coach in the meantime.

The University released a statement in regards to the situation:

“Emporia State Athletics is committed to the high standards and integrity of its program and holds student-athletes, coaches and staff accountable to its established policies. The team has a history of high performance both on and off the field but remains responsible for the consequences of recent actions.”

The Hornets and Ichabods will play each other in the third round of the tournament in Ashland, OH at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 1st.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

