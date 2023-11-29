Emporia man behind bars following drug sale investigation

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man is behind bars following a drug sale investigation.

Emporia Police Department officials said on Nov. 4, officers began an investigation into the sale of controlled substances. This investigation concluded with the arrest of Caden Hunt, 20, on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Emporia Police Department indicated during the investigation, officers were able to purchase cocaine, marijuana and LSD from Hunt. Officers and detectives then served a search warrant at the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity located at 1309 Sylvan St.

Hunt was arrested and confined at the Lyon County Jail on the following:

Four counts of Distribution of Cocaine

One count Distribution of LSD

One count Distribution of marijuana

One count each of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, LSD and marijuana

Criminal possession of a firearm

