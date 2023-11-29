Early-morning fire on Wednesday damages central Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to an early-morning fire on Wednesday in central Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 4:03 a.m. at a house in the 700 block of S.W. 16th.

The fire damaged the house before crews were able to bring the blaze under control.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

