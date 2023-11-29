Early-morning fire on Wednesday damages central Topeka home

An early-morning fire on Wednesday damaged a home in the 700 block of S.W. 16th in central...
An early-morning fire on Wednesday damaged a home in the 700 block of S.W. 16th in central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to an early-morning fire on Wednesday in central Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 4:03 a.m. at a house in the 700 block of S.W. 16th.

The fire damaged the house before crews were able to bring the blaze under control.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
Topeka Police confirm they have located a Gunshot victim in the 1500 BLK of SW Topeka Blvd....
Police find victim suffering from gunshot wound early Tuesday in central Topeka
Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle-car collision early Tuesday at S.W. 42nd and Topeka...
One injured in car-motorcycle crash early Tuesday in south Topeka
The Kansas Department of Revenue will go back to the drawing board and look at other designs...
Officials re-think license plates, will pause production and allow Kansans to vote
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Nice today, precipitation to end the week
Stormont Vail kicks off holiday season with annual donation, lights ceremony
PARS Topeka welcomes advocate for fentanyl discussion