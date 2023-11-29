Burlingame man arrested for possession of meth, marijuana following traffic stop

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Burlingame man was arrested for possession of meth and marijuana following a traffic stop.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office stated that around 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, a deputy conducted at traffic stop for a traffic violation at Dacotah and Hall St. in Burlingame, Kan. During the stop, illegal narcotics were located.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the driver of the vehicle, Kyle E. Hallowell, 34, of Burlingame, was taken into custody and taken to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

