Burlingame man arrested for possession of meth, marijuana following traffic stop

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Burlingame man was arrested for possession of meth and marijuana following a traffic stop.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office stated that around 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, a deputy conducted at traffic stop for a traffic violation at Dacotah and Hall St. in Burlingame, Kan. During the stop, illegal narcotics were located.

Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the driver of the vehicle, Kyle E. Hallowell, 34, of Burlingame, was taken into custody and taken to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

