Braden Gleason named finalist for Harlon Hill Trophy

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best quarterbacks in Emporia State and MIAA history, Braden Gleason is up for a high honor.

Gleason was named one of nine finalists for the 2023 Harlon Hill Trophy, the NCAA Division II College Football Player of the Year. Gleason was a unanimous First-Team All-MIAA selection at quarterback. He leads the nation in completion percentage, ranks second in touchdown passes, total offense and points responsible for, is third in the nation in passing yards and completions, and ranks fifth in passing efficiency. He was named MIAA Offensive Player of the Week four times this year. He had 482 passing yards, the third most in a game in D2 this year and the fourth most yards of total offense with 512 yards against Missouri Southern.

He is the MIAA Record holder in career touchdown passes with 109. He ranks second among active D2 players in career total offense, total TDs responsible for, and completions, is third in passing yards and touchdown passes Gleason is one of just two active D2 and nine players across all NCAA divisions with 11,000 career passing and 1,000 career rushing yards.

This is the fifth time overall Emporia State has had a finalist for the Harlon Hill. Quarterback Braxton Marstall was seventh in the national voting in 2018, quarterback Brent Wilson was fourth in the voting in 2015 while running back Brian Shay won the award in record setting fashion in 1998 and finished second in 1997.

Gleason will suit up one last time as a Hornet on December 2 against Southern Nazarene in the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl in Corsicana, Texas.

